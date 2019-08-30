Daniel Craig O'Neal, 53, passed peacefully from this life to be with the Lord on Monday, August 26, 2019. Services will be held at Lloyd James funeral home on Friday, August 30th at 2:00pm. Visitation will be prior to the service at 12:00pm. Brother-in-law, Jim Bell, will be the officiant.
Danny was born on March 24, 1966 in Tyler, Texas to Charles and Mary Beth O'Neal. He graduated from John Tyler High School and studied Horticulture at Tyler Junior College. He was active in the Delta Upsilon fraternity while at TJC. He was a gifted landscape designer, formerly co-owner of O'Neal Landscape, and later began his own landscaping business.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Beth O'Neal; his sister, Kimberly O'Neal Carpenter; grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. James O'Neal and Mr. & Mrs. Jess Craig.
He is survived by his three loving children, Patrick, Brandon & Morgan O'Neal and their mother, Annette O'Neal, all of Tyler; father, Charles and stepmother, Linda O'Neal of Emory; sister, Kelley Bell and husband, Jim of Tyler; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Many thanks to his amazing and supportive customers who have encouraged him, prayed for him, and allowed him to use his gifts of design and service.
Pallbearers will be Steven Barr, Ricky Cain, Sean Hidalgo, Eddy Melton, Mark Pike, Perry Sparkman, and Woody Weaver, Jr.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019