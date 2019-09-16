Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 10:00 AM Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church FM 2493 Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Dan Lee Kessinger, 76, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Gage officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Kessinger passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. He was born January 7, 1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Leroy and Leila Kessinger.



Dan was a member of Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church. He graduated from Southwestern Assembly of God College in Waxahachie, Texas and held a master's degree in music from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. He owned Tyler Tuning Services, specializing in tuning and rebuilding pianos.



Dan was diagnosed with glaucoma at the age of four and lost his full sight by the time he was twelve. His parents moved the family to Little Rock, so Dan could attend the school for the blind, where he learned his lifelong trade of piano tuning. Dan excelled in everything he did. To most people, at times, they didn't even recognize that he was blind. He never let his blindness slow him down or use it as an excuse. He married his college sweetheart, Linda in 1965. They moved to Austin, where Dan was a counselor for the blind. In 1979, they moved to Tyler, where he worked for the Commission for the Blind. While working there, he assisted the visually impaired to access much needed care and helped them obtain employment. He started his own piano tuning business in 1986 and tuned pianos all throughout East Texas. He never stopped working and enjoyed rebuilding grand pianos, boating, spending time with his grandchildren, and packing out the expedition for family vacations at the beach. He spent his life helping others, being a great husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Delores Thornton. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 53 years, Linda; his daughter, Kimberly Smith and husband Steve of Tyler; son, Daniel Kessinger and wife Lindi of Bullard; and two sisters, Carolyn Thornton and Leila Norris both of Little Rock; seven grandchildren, William and Amelia Smith, Nathan and Tori Smith, Jasmine Smith, Mason Kessinger, Maddi Kessinger, Maddox Kessinger, and Myles Kessinger; and one great-grandson, Tyler Powe.



Pallbearers will be Mason Kessinger, Nathan Smith, Will Smith, Lisulo Lisulo, Brian Guenther, and Jerry England. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Guenther, Maddox Kessinger, and Myles Kessinger.



Visitation is scheduled from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



