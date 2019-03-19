Obituary Guest Book View Sign





While at Chapel Hill school, he starred in football, earning numerous awards and recognition. After serving in the US Navy, he returned to Tyler and married Della Joya Hayes. They made their home in Tyler and celebrated 50 years of marriage last month.



Dalvin was baptized and dedicated his life to the Lord as a young boy. He carried his devotion to God throughout the rest of his life. He touched many lives with his Christianity and led many people to the Lord.



He is survived by his wife and brothers, Alvin Murphy of Walsenburg, Colorado and Calvin Murphy of New Chapel Hill.



Graveside services will be 11:00a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.



Lloyd James Funeral Home

