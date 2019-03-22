Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia "MICHELLE" Samples. View Sign

Funeral service for Miss. Cynthia Samples, 54 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, Noon at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church with Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Jr., officiating and Dr. Michael K. Mast serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Miss. Samples transitioned on March 16, 2019. She was born in Kilgore, Texas on May 22, 1964. She moved to Tyler, Texas along with her family in 1981 from Okmulgee, Oklahoma. She graduated from John Tyler High School with the class of 1981. "Michelle" (as she was known by family, friends and acquaintances) attended Tyler Junior College and then matriculated to the University of Houston. Michelle later attended Miss Wade's School of Fashion & Design in Dallas, Texas. Even though Michelle earned her degree in Fashion Merchandising, she entered the world of work as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines where she remained until the company declared bankruptcy. Since being based out of Atlanta, Georgia, she remained in Atlanta where she returned to the world of fashion as a model and make-up artist for various agencies. Michelle made another career move into the field of technology. Her training from Tyler Junior College and other certifications of speciality, allowed her to be qualifies in several areas of computer technology. Michelle is survived by her loving parents, John and Mary Samples of Tyler, Texas. one sister, Terri Gleaton (Calvin), Atlanta, Georgia; two brothers, John Samples, Jr. (Mary), Houston, Texas and Reginald "Bruno" Samples, Yuba City, California; special friend, Dr. Jong Kwan Davis, Calabasas, California and Barbara Lee, Atlanta, Georgia and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

1112 N Palace Ave

Tyler , TX 75702

