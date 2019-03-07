Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Mrs. Cynthia Cindy Olene (Schultz) Bennett, born on June 29, 1978 in Tyler, Texas, to Evelyn Schultz and George Schultz, passed away at age 40 on March 1, 2019. She was an amazing stay at home mom.Cynthia was the beloved wife of Jeramie Bennett. She was preceded in death by her son, Nathan Bennett. Cynthia is survived by her son, Jacob Bennett; daughters, Miranda Bennett and Amber Bennett; parents, George and Evelyn Schultz; and sisters, Pamela Schultz, Esther Munn, Sharon Durrenberger, and Iris Schultz.Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 23000 County Rd 145, Bullard, Texas, 75757.Following that, there will be a funeral service, officiated by Bishop Doug Johnston, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019

