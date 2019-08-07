Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX View Map Interment Following Services Elkins Cemetery FM 345 Omen , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Cain Rivers, 68, of Tyler are scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton with Reverend Phillip Solomon and Casey Rivers officiating. Interment will follow at the Elkins Cemetery in Omen. The visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Cynthia Ann Cain Rivers went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Tyler.



Cindy was born April 11, 1951 to Robert and Juvene Cain in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She attended Stanton High School in Stanton, Texas. She married Vernon Rivers, Jr. on June 15, 1973 in Irving, Oklahoma. Cindy earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and later completed her Master of Science in Education earning the titles, Reading Specialist and Master Reading Teacher. She taught at Arp Elementary in Arp, Texas for twenty-three years displaying a love for all of her students and her innate ability to reach each of them. Cindy loved spending her days with family and friends. Her warm heart touched the lives of all that knew her.



Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Vernon Rivers, Sr. and mother-in-law, Reba Rivers.



She is survived by her husband; sons: Johnny Rivers and wife Melinda of Stonewall, Mississippi, Jamie Rivers and Whitney of Tyler, Texas, and Robert Rivers and wife Melanie also of Tyler; sister, Karen Solomon and husband Phil of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren: Lindsay Howell of Meridian, Mississippi, Nick Howell of Quitman, Mississippi, Bethany Rivers of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Chance Rivers of Grapevine, Texas, and Kristen and Emily Rivers of Tyler, Texas; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give special thanks to caregiver and sister-in-law, Natalie Bowles.



Pallbearers will be Ken Solomon, Dan Modesto, Steven Moore, Rocky Rivers, Kevin Moore, Jeremy Moore, Andy Reynolds, Matt Reynolds, Aaron Reynolds, and Jacob Reynolds.



If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas.

Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Cain Rivers, 68, of Tyler are scheduled for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton with Reverend Phillip Solomon and Casey Rivers officiating. Interment will follow at the Elkins Cemetery in Omen. The visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.Cynthia Ann Cain Rivers went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Tyler.Cindy was born April 11, 1951 to Robert and Juvene Cain in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She attended Stanton High School in Stanton, Texas. She married Vernon Rivers, Jr. on June 15, 1973 in Irving, Oklahoma. Cindy earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and later completed her Master of Science in Education earning the titles, Reading Specialist and Master Reading Teacher. She taught at Arp Elementary in Arp, Texas for twenty-three years displaying a love for all of her students and her innate ability to reach each of them. Cindy loved spending her days with family and friends. Her warm heart touched the lives of all that knew her.Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law, Vernon Rivers, Sr. and mother-in-law, Reba Rivers.She is survived by her husband; sons: Johnny Rivers and wife Melinda of Stonewall, Mississippi, Jamie Rivers and Whitney of Tyler, Texas, and Robert Rivers and wife Melanie also of Tyler; sister, Karen Solomon and husband Phil of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren: Lindsay Howell of Meridian, Mississippi, Nick Howell of Quitman, Mississippi, Bethany Rivers of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Chance Rivers of Grapevine, Texas, and Kristen and Emily Rivers of Tyler, Texas; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to give special thanks to caregiver and sister-in-law, Natalie Bowles.Pallbearers will be Ken Solomon, Dan Modesto, Steven Moore, Rocky Rivers, Kevin Moore, Jeremy Moore, Andy Reynolds, Matt Reynolds, Aaron Reynolds, and Jacob Reynolds.If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close