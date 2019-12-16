Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Criss Garland Sudduth, 60, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church with Don Fraser officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. Sudduth passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home in Tyler surrounded by family. He was born August 23, 1959 in Tyler to Dumont Doye Sudduth and Doris Lynn Browning.



Criss served on numerous boards and committees for non-profit organizations, including the Executive Committees of the Central East Texas Better Business Bureau, the Tyler Area Builders' Association, County Rehabilitation Center, and SBMP, Inc. Sudduth's past community service included working on the Board of Directors for North Tyler Developmental Academy, Tyler Area Drug Abuse Program, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Contact Club and the Independent Insurance Agents of Tyler. He was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church, where he co-coordinated the 10:30 Resonate Worship service, and was serving his second term as Chair of the Insurance Committee. He was the president of Ark Assurance Group in Tyler.



Criss was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Ritay Faye Sudduth and Myrtie and Garland Browning. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dana Sudduth; his sons, Ryan and wife Tisa of Lindale, Austin and wife Heather of Tyler; daughter, Crista Hall and husband Adam of Tyler; and three beautiful granddaughters, Rylee, Charlee and McKawlee Sudduth of Lindale. He is also survived by his parents, father, Doye Sudduth and wife Beverly, mother, Doris Kniffin and husband Harold all of Tyler; brother, Cruse Sudduth of Tyler; sister, CJ Early and husband Dr. John Early of Dallas; stepbrothers, Brian Griffith and wife Kristi of Midlothian, and Jeff Griffith and wife Lana of Dallas; in addition to numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Cruse Sudduth, Brian Griffith, Jeff Griffith, John Early, Walt Bryant, Greg Fraser, Rodney Price and John Hinsley. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Sudduth, Austin Sudduth, Adam Hall, Honorable Mayor Martin Heines, Honorable State Senator Kevin Eltife, and Tyler City Council members: Linda Sellers, Broderick McGee, Shirley McKellar, Don Warren, Ed Moore and Bob Westbrook.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



