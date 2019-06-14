Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Lee Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Cora Lee Cunningham of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2019 11:00 AM at Family Way Baptist Church with Pastor Marilyn McGee presiding. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-7:00PM.



Cora Cunningham was born February 19, 1931 in Pittsburg, Texas to Mitchell and Ruby Walker-Buchannan.



Cora was married to George Cunningham and to this union one son was born. Mr. Cunningham preceded her in death.



Mrs. Cunningham worked for Mrs. Mary John Spence for over 50 years.



Cora was affectionately known as "Mother Cora". She was a member of Family Way Baptist Church and played an integral part in the organization of the Family Way Baptist Church. Mother Cora took pride in decorating, cooking and giving financially to the church.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her son, Leonard Cunningham; devoted sister in law Delma Jean Buchannan; two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

