Cora Collins

Cora Collins, 70, departed this life Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra. She is survived by her children Dianne (Dedric), Danny (LaTesa), Veronica, and Annette. Visitation: Friday 3-9 pm @ Golden Gate Funeral Home - 4155 South R.L. Thornton Frwy, Dallas, TX. 75224. Funeral: Saturday, 12:00 pm @ Fairview Baptist Church - 12163 TX-110 Tyler, TX 75704. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park - 8301 Mansfield Hwy, Arlington, TX. 76001.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019
