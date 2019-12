Service Information Golden Gate Funeral Home 5701 E Loop 820 S. Fort Worth , TX 76119 (817)-478-9555 Send Flowers Obituary

Viewing: 2-9:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 so., Fort Worth, Texas 76119.



Service: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Christ Cathedral Church at 3201 Purington Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76103.



Constal Lue-Jean Brown, 82, was born on July 17, 1937 in Tyler, Texas. She departed this earthly life on December 21, 2019. Constal was educated in Tyler, TX, school district. Her first marriage was to Mr. Calvin W. Brown from this union 1 child was born.



She is preceded in death by her parents Joshua Hartsfield & Bertha Beavers, Siblings; Quincy Beavers, Andrew Beavers, Lois Griffin, Kathryn Dunn, grandson; Ronnie Sanders, great grandson; Cameran Hartsfield.



Survivors: Ronnie A. Hartsfield (Tiuvon), Tonjan M. Hartsfield (James), Cynthis Rush (Dwayne), Roslyn Hartsfield, Roslyn Hartsfield, Kaven Lewis (Ernest), Cherlanda Hartsfield, Charles Hartsfield, Dion Hartsfield and Juan Hartsfield (Alicia); 33 granchildren; 64 great grand children; and six great-great grandchildren. sister; Clara Johnson, sister in-law; Carolyn Brown. with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Viewing: 2-9:00 p.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 so., Fort Worth, Texas 76119.Service: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Christ Cathedral Church at 3201 Purington Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76103.Constal Lue-Jean Brown, 82, was born on July 17, 1937 in Tyler, Texas. She departed this earthly life on December 21, 2019. Constal was educated in Tyler, TX, school district. Her first marriage was to Mr. Calvin W. Brown from this union 1 child was born.She is preceded in death by her parents Joshua Hartsfield & Bertha Beavers, Siblings; Quincy Beavers, Andrew Beavers, Lois Griffin, Kathryn Dunn, grandson; Ronnie Sanders, great grandson; Cameran Hartsfield.Survivors: Ronnie A. Hartsfield (Tiuvon), Tonjan M. Hartsfield (James), Cynthis Rush (Dwayne), Roslyn Hartsfield, Roslyn Hartsfield, Kaven Lewis (Ernest), Cherlanda Hartsfield, Charles Hartsfield, Dion Hartsfield and Juan Hartsfield (Alicia); 33 granchildren; 64 great grand children; and six great-great grandchildren. sister; Clara Johnson, sister in-law; Carolyn Brown. with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close