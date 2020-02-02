Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Connie Clark Duggins, 76, of Kilgore will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Forest Home Baptist Church with Pastor Buddy Duggins, Reverend Dr. Brian K. Whitney, Reverend Clark Whitney and Reverend Collin Whitney officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Cemetery. Mrs. Duggins went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, January 30, 2020.



Connie was born on September 28, 1943, to her wonderful parents, Clint and Hazel Clark. She had a beautiful home life as her parents pointed her to Christ and church.



She met Buddy Duggins in January 1960. He was recently discharged from the USMC and it really was love at first sight. Connie graduated from Sabine early so they could marry and attend college together. They worked their way through college, after which Buddy was called to preach in 1964. She was the perfect Pastor's wife, an excellent Bible teacher with overflowing love. Connie was instrumental in leading hundreds of young couples to Christ and Christian maturity.



God blessed the Duggins' household with three little girls. She loved to sew and make their dresses and fix their hair and all those tender motherly things. She led them to Christ by her life and lips. Connie saw to it that all three graduated from college and were on a path to honor God. When four grandchildren came, even greater joy came. Her children and grandchildren "rise and call her blessed".



Every day of nearly 60 years of marriage and over 55 years of Christian ministry, Connie stood by her husband in loving, happy, support. She called her husband "my hero". She often said "no two people could love each other more." She was an inspiration to all and passed from this life to heaven in perfect peace. To God be the Glory!



Connie is survived by her husband, Rev. Earl (Buddy) Duggins; daughters and sons-in-law, Jana and Dr. Brian Whitney, Kay Kay and Robert Reed, Angel and Doug Smith; grandchildren, Baylor Clark Whitney and wife, Aaryn, Collin Whitney and fiance, Anna Weaver, Rachel Solis and husband, David, and Evan Reed; one great-grandchild, Baylor Clark Whitney II; brother Joe Clark and wife, Mary; many nieces, nephews and loved ones.



The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon between 2:00 - 3:30 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Home Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1340, Kilgore, Texas 75663



Online condolences may be left at

Services for Connie Clark Duggins, 76, of Kilgore will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Forest Home Baptist Church with Pastor Buddy Duggins, Reverend Dr. Brian K. Whitney, Reverend Clark Whitney and Reverend Collin Whitney officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Cemetery. Mrs. Duggins went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, January 30, 2020.Connie was born on September 28, 1943, to her wonderful parents, Clint and Hazel Clark. She had a beautiful home life as her parents pointed her to Christ and church.She met Buddy Duggins in January 1960. He was recently discharged from the USMC and it really was love at first sight. Connie graduated from Sabine early so they could marry and attend college together. They worked their way through college, after which Buddy was called to preach in 1964. She was the perfect Pastor's wife, an excellent Bible teacher with overflowing love. Connie was instrumental in leading hundreds of young couples to Christ and Christian maturity.God blessed the Duggins' household with three little girls. She loved to sew and make their dresses and fix their hair and all those tender motherly things. She led them to Christ by her life and lips. Connie saw to it that all three graduated from college and were on a path to honor God. When four grandchildren came, even greater joy came. Her children and grandchildren "rise and call her blessed".Every day of nearly 60 years of marriage and over 55 years of Christian ministry, Connie stood by her husband in loving, happy, support. She called her husband "my hero". She often said "no two people could love each other more." She was an inspiration to all and passed from this life to heaven in perfect peace. To God be the Glory!Connie is survived by her husband, Rev. Earl (Buddy) Duggins; daughters and sons-in-law, Jana and Dr. Brian Whitney, Kay Kay and Robert Reed, Angel and Doug Smith; grandchildren, Baylor Clark Whitney and wife, Aaryn, Collin Whitney and fiance, Anna Weaver, Rachel Solis and husband, David, and Evan Reed; one great-grandchild, Baylor Clark Whitney II; brother Joe Clark and wife, Mary; many nieces, nephews and loved ones.The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon between 2:00 - 3:30 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Home Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1340, Kilgore, Texas 75663Online condolences may be left at Raderfuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close