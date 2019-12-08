Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Colton Daniel Shieldes, 23, of Tyler died unexpectedly in a car accident on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.



Colton was born December 30, 1995 in Houston, Texas to Carrie Anne Shieldes Moore and Colin Anthony Raftery. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, father, nephew, cousin, and friend. Colton was a man of determination, perseverance, and faith. He was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church. Colton attended St. Gregory Catholic School and was a 2014 graduate of Bishop T.K. Gorman Regional Catholic High School, where he was a letterman in Cross Country and Track and Field. After graduation, he attended Tyler Junior College. Colton was a valued employee at Brookshires for many years before beginning his career at GG Distributing.



Colton is described by his family as the sweetest, most loving, caring, genuine young man. Throughout his life, Colton was known for his kindness and respect toward others, his strong work ethic, his love for his family and friends, and his beautiful smile.



Colton was preceeded in death by his grandfather Dan Shieldes. He is survived by his loving family including his parents, Carrie Anne and Chris Moore; his sister, Camille Catherine Moore; his brother, John Cooper Moore; his son, Daniel Bryon Walker; his grandparents, Mandy and Jim Moore; Kay Lynne & Earl Irby; Pat & Ray Raftery; godparents, Kathy and Kent Harry; fiancee Crystal Marie Sheeks; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A rosary, officiated by Deacon Bill Necessary, will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a visitation following from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. A Requiem Mass, celebrated by The Very Reverend Hank Lanik and concelebrants Reverend Charles Vreeland and Very Reverend Nolan Lowery, will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S. Broadway Avenue, Tyler, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Cathedral Center.



Dedicated to their friend and serving as Honorary Pallbearers are his brother, Cooper Moore; cousin, Greg Harry; uncle, Jason Moore; Patrick Michael Cunningham, III, Kyle Walters, Paul Russell, Matthew Bockover, Keith Orlowski, Mike Sheeks, Zach Warren, Aaron Laningham, and Jacob Starr.



Memorials may be made to the Bishop Gorman Cross Country Fund, 1405 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701, or Catholic Charities, 202 W. Front Street, Tyler, TX 75702



