Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Colonel Louie Miller Jr (USAF Ret) of Victoria, Texas, passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 99 in Round Rock, Texas. Col. Miller was born on April 24, 1920, at Coleman, TX, the eldest child of Louie & Nelle Miller. He entered the military service as an enlisted man in 1939 after graduating fro Mineola High School, later he received a BS degree from the University of Maryland and MS degree from the University of Colorado.
He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1941 and met his wife Jackelynn M. Harris in 1940. They were married in 1941 in Boerne, TX. Col. Miller had a long (32 1/2 years) and distinguished military career serving in the China-Burma-India Theater during World War II and in Germany during the Army of Occupation. He also served tours of duty in Japan, Greece, and Hawaii and at the Pentagon in the office of the Air Adjutant General. Other assignments included duty in Texas, Colorado, Florida, Montana, California, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Virginia.
He was recipient of many medals and awards including 2 Legions of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, 6 Commendation Medals, Presidential Unit Citation, Medal for Humane Action with the Berlin Air Lift Device, Reserve Medal, Longevity Medal w/ Silver Palm, Outstanding Unit Awards w/ 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign with 2 Bronze Stars, Victory Medal, Occupation Medal, American Defense Medal and others. He retired from the USAF in 1972 while assigned to HQ USAF Security Service, Kelly AFB, an organization in which her served 18 years. After retirement Col. And Mrs. Miller settled in San Antonio to be near their children. Later they moved to Victoria to be near their daughter. Lou continued to reside at Copperfield Village after his wife's death in 2007. In December of 2019 he moved to an assisted living facility to be near his oldest son Lou.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. His wife and family along with his dedication to the church were the primary factors in his life. After retirement he served with the TX Dept. of Human Resources, and later as Sales Manager of a real estate company. He also devoted considerable time to the Church of Christ of which he was a member for over 80 years - serving as an Elder, preacher and teacher. At the time of his death he was a member of the Blythe Church of Christ and a life member of the American Legion Post 593 and AF Aid Society.
He is survived by two sons: Dr. Louie Miller III and wife Barbara of Georgetown, Texas, and Scott Harris Miller and wife Idalia of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter Cathy D. Murphy and husband Danny J. Murphy of Kennesaw, Georgia; Grandchildren Kimberly Yates of Houston, Texas; Jennifer Buchanan (Shawn) of Acworth, Georgia; Stephen Miller (Ron) of Houston, Texas, Matthew and Katelynn Miller of San Antonio; one great-grandson Charles Yates IV; four great-granddaughters Sarah and Kelly Yates, Elizabeth and Morgan Buchanan; two sisters Doris Grammer of Lubbock, Texas, and Eleanor Jean Curtis of Tyler, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Jackelynn, one brother, Billy Joe Miller and one sister, Gabrielle Tutor.
Funeral services will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive family and friends prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contribution be made to the , , or the Salvation Army.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 6, 2019
