Colleen Vance, 94, a loving grandmother of three, passed away in her sleep Thursday January 23rd surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Vance and her late husband E.B. were active members of Worldwide Church of God in the late 50's through the 1970's and then the later iterations of that church, Church of God International and ICG.
Starting in the late 60's, Mrs. Vance pioneered the transitioning of small insurance businesses from manual filing to computer bookkeeping.
There will be a visitation at Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Sunday Jan 26th from 3pm-6pm. The graveside funeral will take place the following Saturday February 1st in Madill, Oklahoma at the family plot at 1:30pm.
Mrs. Vance is survived by her daughter Cheryl Kern of Rockwall, TX, her three grandchildren Vance, Brandon, and Heath Freeman as well as her seven great grandkids Caelan, Ella, Owen, Sarah Cate, Chloe, Alexandra, and Elliot.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 25, 2020