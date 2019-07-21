Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Col. James Edward Harris. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Colonel James Edward Harris, age 90, died peacefully in his Tyler, Texas home on July 16, 2019. A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, his final command position was Commandant of the Ft. Lee Command Logistics Center, Ft. Lee Virginia. Colonel Harris received the following awards; Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (Green Hornet), National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnamese Medal of Honor, and (RVN) Republic of Vietnam Medal.



Col. Harris was born November 2, 1928 in Kaufman, Texas to Edward Harris and Mary Smith Harris. In 1950 he graduated from Texas A&M University from the Corp of Cadets. Col. Harris attained a master's degree from Pepperdine University. He immediately joined the United States Army where he served for 30 years.



Col. Harris was a brave and loyal soldier as well as a loving husband and father. He truly set the standard by which all other men are judged. He was married to his beautiful bride Joan Winifred Hogan Harris.



He is survived by his sons, James Edward Harris, Jr. of Lubbock, Texas and Stephen Arthur Harris of Brush Prairie, Washington; his 2 daughters-in-law, Rebecca Lynn Stafford Harris and Kimberly Ruth Tatum Harris; his sister, Norma Jean Harris Scott; 7 grandchildren, Stephen James Harris, Katherine Rene Harris, Kandace Walton Day, Charles Ryan Walton, James Tyler Harris, Keith Avery Davila, Alejando Raul Davila; 4 great- grandchildren, Rowan Case Brown, Harlow Reign Brown, Rei Jolene Harris, and Livilyn Monroe Day. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Winifred Hogan Harris; and 2 sisters, Verlin Virginia Watson, and Patti Ruth Harris Young.



A celebration Mass with full military honors will be announced later. Col. Harris will be entombed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler beside his bride of 61 years. The service will be officiated by Bishop Strickland of Immaculate Conception Church in Tyler. Arrangements are provided by Stewart Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Col. Harris requested donations to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.



The family sends a sincere heartfelt thank you to Carlos Gaona Villegas, Carma Roland and the entire staff of Hampton's Plus Care for the care they showed him over the last several years.



