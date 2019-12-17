Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Col. Bobby C. Thornton, 86 of Tyler are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. Edwin Crank and Gary Doss officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to service from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m.



Col. Bobby Thornton passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Tyler. He was born February 16, 1933 in Raleigh, Mississippi to the late Tom B. and Minnie Ishee Thornton. He received his Master's Degree in Theology and served in the United State Air Force for over 24 years as a Chaplain. Prior to serving in the Military he pastored many churches in Texas and Mississippi. Along with his ministries he enjoyed many hobbies, including, golf, racquetball and running. He also had a passion for gardening. He was formerly a member of Rose City Baptist Church and most recently had attended New Harmony Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Lynn Thornton.



Surviving him are his wife, Dovie Thornton of Tyler; a sister, Mary Smith of Hattiesburg, Miss. and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to The Southeastern Baptist College, 4229 Hwy. 15 North



Laurel, Miss. 39440. To view online, please go to



