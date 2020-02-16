Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Davis Wright was born November 16, 1928 in Hope, Arkansas, to the late Jeff Davis Wright and Ludie Williams Wright. He died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Chandler, Texas. Service are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at West Lake Baptist Church, South of Chandler with Rev. Lloyd Yuzell and Bro. Lee Evans officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.



Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:00 AM, 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be at Broyles Chapel Cemetery in Palestine.



He graduated from Odessa High Scholl and attended Odessa college in Odessa, Texas. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a BBA degree in 1958. During the Korean War he served in the U. S. Army in the 195th Regimental Combat Team and was a member of the 40th Special Infantry Company of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve.



He was employed by Gardner Denver Company and later by Transamerica DeLaval, Inc., for 25 years as Sales Manager until he retired in early 1986. He established the Transamerica office in Saudi Arabia and several offices in the U. S.



Clyde was involved in various communities as President of three home owners associations, precinct election chairman and judge and served on water boards. He was chairman of the Chandler Park Board during the last expansion of the Winchester City Park in Chandler. He served a number of years on the Henderson County Hospital Board. He also served as Commander of the James P. Douglas #124 Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Tyler, Texas and was a member of the American Legion. Clyde was a member of West Lake Baptist Church in Chandler, Texas.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margie Fagan Wright; sons, Kyle Houston Wright and wife Sandra of Lake Palestine and Dr. Lance J. Wright of Memphis, Tennessee; granddaughters, Melissa and husband Daniel Childers of Chandler and Johanna and Kendall Wright of Memphis, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Ann Childers and Houston Childers of Chandler; sister, Betty Roby and husband Ted of Houston and many family members. Clyde was preceded in death by infant son, Clyde Davis Wright, Jr.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020

