Service Information Ramsey Funeral Home - Georgetown 5600 WILLIAMS DR Georgetown , TX 78633 (512)-869-7775 Funeral service 11:00 AM Green Acres Baptist Church Tyler , TX

Clyde Houston, age 85, of Georgetown, passed away on September 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. Burial will follow at Cathedral In The Pines Cemetery in Tyler with military honors by the United States Army.



Clyde Chester Houston, Jr. was born in Laird Hill, Texas in Rusk County on January 7, 1934 to Clyde Chester, Sr. and Brunetta Lee (Bell) Houston. He graduated from Texas A & M University in 1957 and continued his education at the University of Houston. He became a Doctor of Optometry, owning the Texas State Optical in Tyler, Texas from 1979-1998. He continued to do contract work in Tyler, Georgetown and Austin. In all, Clyde worked for 52 years, retiring in 2016.



From 1957-1963, Clyde proudly served our country in the United States Army.



Shirley Ruth McClellan was his beloved wife of 58 years. They married on September 6, 1958.



Clyde was a deacon and member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler where he enjoyed volunteering on mission trips. Most fulfilling to him were trips to the Mercy Ships in Africa. He also loved attending church and Bible studies. Of course, visiting with family and friends was one of his favorite things to do, along with hunting, snowmobiling and rooting for the Fightin' Texas Aggies.



Clyde's mom and dad preceded him in death along with his beloved wife, Shirley, who passed in 2002.



Survivors include daughters, Angie and her husband, Jimmy Jones of Georgetown and Missy and her husband, Scott Jackson of Houston; grandchildren, Abigail and Emma Jones, Courtney Jackson and Taylor and her husband, Travis Pratt.



Honored to serve as Pallbearers are the following: Jimmy Jones, Scott Jackson, Travis Pratt, Mike McClellan, John McClellan, Jr. and Mike Gibson. Honorary Pallbearers are: John McClellan, Sr., Lexie Gregg and Everett Brazeal.



