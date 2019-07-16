Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde A. Connell, age 88, of Bradenton, Florida, died July 8, 2019 at Westminster Point Pleasant Health Center. He was son of the late Walter and the late Lillian , nee Gibson, Connell.



He was born September 5, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1953, He served two years in the US Navy.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Juanita Connell, children Colleen Hayes, Karen (Jan Hale) King, and Steven (Libby Prakel) Connell, and grandchildren Danny Hayes, Craig Hayes, Sky King, Lance King, Katarina King, Lilliana Hale, and great grandsons Daniel Hayes and Julian King.



Moving his young family to Tyler Texas in 1963, he designed his own home on beautiful Lake Tyler. As an artist, designer and inventor he established World Research Company which developed, manufactured and marketed educational products. In the late 1990's he and Juanita retired to Sarasota, Florida where he enjoyed golfing, boating and Sarasota culture. His last two years were spent in Bradenton Florida.



Clyde's life will be celebrated in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA), 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

