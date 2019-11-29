Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Clora Mosley are scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00 am at Jerry's Temple Church of God in Christ with Supt. Noel Caldwell officiating and Elder Jessie Holmes eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Clora Byars Mosley was born December 22, 1920 to Costromos Byars and Emma Kirk Byars in Flint, Texas. Clora attended Stanton High School.



Mrs. Mosley was a longtime member of Jerry's Temple Church of God in Christ where she served as Church Mother and Sunday School teacher.



She was married to Horace Mosley. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son LeTroy Biscoe, twin sister Ora Crawford and 7 brothers.



Those left as survivors include two sons, Claude Biscoe and Samuel Biscoe; daughter Thelma Warren; brother Willie James Jones and one sister Emma Harvey. 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm.

Funeral services for Mrs. Clora Mosley are scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00 am at Jerry's Temple Church of God in Christ with Supt. Noel Caldwell officiating and Elder Jessie Holmes eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Clora Byars Mosley was born December 22, 1920 to Costromos Byars and Emma Kirk Byars in Flint, Texas. Clora attended Stanton High School.Mrs. Mosley was a longtime member of Jerry's Temple Church of God in Christ where she served as Church Mother and Sunday School teacher.She was married to Horace Mosley. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son LeTroy Biscoe, twin sister Ora Crawford and 7 brothers.Those left as survivors include two sons, Claude Biscoe and Samuel Biscoe; daughter Thelma Warren; brother Willie James Jones and one sister Emma Harvey. 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close