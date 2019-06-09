Clint E. Abbott of Tyler passed away June 6, 2019 at the age of 72 after a long illness. He was born July 7, 1946 in Niskayuna, N.Y. to the late Roy and Mildred Abbott and was raised in Jefferson, KY.
Clint obtained several degrees from the University of Kentucky and completed an apprenticeship for IBM Corporation. While at IBM Corporation, he mastered two patents and received numerous awards. In 1993 he moved to Tyler and was employed at the Trane Company as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Clint's hobbies were traveling, playing golf with his wife, and flying his airplane. He spent countless hours of enjoyment at Dixie Hanger, which he built and owned at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane; sons, Paul B. Abbott of Nicholasville, KY, Clinton R. Abbott of Wilmore, KY; daughter, Kelley D. Abbott of Versailles, KY; two step-sons, Chad Crow and wife Samantha of Flint, TX, Casey Crow and wife Jennifer of Waco, TX; grandchildren, Lauren Royse and Gracie Abbott of Kentucky, and Jacob, Caitlin, and Ethan Crow of Waco, TX. He is also survived by a brother, John Abbott and wife Janice of Hideaway Lake, TX; sister, Susan Small and husband Kevin of Louisville, KY and many nephews and a niece.
A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Tyler on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Raymond Maldonado officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Honorary pallbearers are Allen McEntarpher, John Cleveland, Mark Abbott, Curt Abbott, David Nettleton, Glenn Price, Ruben Allison, and former pilots of Dixie Hanger.
A special heartfelt thank you to Darla and Greg Anderson, MD for their continuous kindness and support. The family would also like to express its thanks to The Hospice of East Texas and Dr. Royal Becker for their loving compassion.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 9, 2019