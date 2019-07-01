Clifton Leon Nix (1928 - 2019)
  • "Sorry to hear about your Dad Kathy. Prayers are with you..."
    - Linda Williams
Clifton Leon Nix, 90, of Chandler passed away on Friday June 27, at Chandler Nursing Home. He was born on July 15, 1928 in Betty, Texas to Beulah and James Nix. Clifton is survived by his children; Barbara Nix, Donna Best, Cindy Reeder, Kathy Wilder and Roy Nix. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Clifton is preceded in death by his wife D. Maxine Farrar Nix, children; Linda Smith and Rosemary Green as well as grandson Stephen Epperson. The family will gather at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home for a time of visitation on Monday, July 1, from 6-8pm. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 2, beginning at 2pm at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 1, 2019
