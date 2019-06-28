Cleve Henderson Forward Sr. (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sheryl, please accept my condolences for your loss. Many..."
    - Leisa Richardson
  • "Beautiful Memories. RIP!"
    - Lexa Jones
  • "Condolences to the family."
    - Lexa Jones
Service Information
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-592-0886
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
302 N Ross St
Tyler, TX 75702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
College Hill Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services for Mr. Cleve Henderson Forward, Sr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 11:00 AM College Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Cleve Forward, Jr. eulogist and Rev. Rodney Curry officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.

Cleve H. Forward Sr. was born to Emerson Forward and Johnnie Bryant on September 22, 1939 in Jasper, Texas. He attended J.H. Rowe High School and received a Bachelors of Science Degree from Texas College.

Cleve married Ova Browning on March 27, 1961, to this union four children were born.

Cleve was a longtime member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Cleve retired from Fina Oil Company after 35 years, and worked for Valero for 5 years after retirement

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Ova Forward. Children: Graciela Steward, Tonya Oliver, Sheryl Forward, Cleve Forward Jr., D'Angela Green and Christopher Hurels. Sisters: Margaret Lewis, Mildred Bryant, Pandora Lee and Debra Lee. Brothers: Clarence Gasaway, Charles Forward, Ronald Forward, Donald Forward. Eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Public viewing at the funeral home, Friday, 12-8 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.