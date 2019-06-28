Funeral services for Mr. Cleve Henderson Forward, Sr. of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, June 29, 2019 11:00 AM College Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Cleve Forward, Jr. eulogist and Rev. Rodney Curry officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Cleve H. Forward Sr. was born to Emerson Forward and Johnnie Bryant on September 22, 1939 in Jasper, Texas. He attended J.H. Rowe High School and received a Bachelors of Science Degree from Texas College.
Cleve married Ova Browning on March 27, 1961, to this union four children were born.
Cleve was a longtime member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Cleve retired from Fina Oil Company after 35 years, and worked for Valero for 5 years after retirement
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Ova Forward. Children: Graciela Steward, Tonya Oliver, Sheryl Forward, Cleve Forward Jr., D'Angela Green and Christopher Hurels. Sisters: Margaret Lewis, Mildred Bryant, Pandora Lee and Debra Lee. Brothers: Clarence Gasaway, Charles Forward, Ronald Forward, Donald Forward. Eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home, Friday, 12-8 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 28, 2019