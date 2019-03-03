Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleva Mae (Henderson) Akin. View Sign

Services for Cleva Mae Akin, 94, of Chandler, will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Gray and Rev. Doyle Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.



On March 1, 2019, Cleva Mae Akin went to be with the Lord. She was born on April 2, 1924 to Charles Cleveland and Essie Mae Henderson, the first of seven children.



Cleva grew up on the family farm near Rosston. After high school she married the love of her life, Elmer Lynn Akin, they were married for 68 years. She worked occasionally outside the home, but was primarily a wife and mother. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ and was active in church. She taught junior kids for many years and then taught the ladies class as long as she was able. Cleva loved farm life and gardening, both food and flower. She loved her family beyond measure.



Mema is survived by her sons, Charles Lynn Akin and wife Linda, Roy Milton Akin and wife Marilyn; grandchildren, Mickey Akin and wife Anita, Andra White and husband Pete, Jay Akin and wife Pam; seven great grandchildren, one sister, one brother and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.



If desired memorials may be made in her name to at



Funeral services were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



Services for Cleva Mae Akin, 94, of Chandler, will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Gray and Rev. Doyle Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.On March 1, 2019, Cleva Mae Akin went to be with the Lord. She was born on April 2, 1924 to Charles Cleveland and Essie Mae Henderson, the first of seven children.Cleva grew up on the family farm near Rosston. After high school she married the love of her life, Elmer Lynn Akin, they were married for 68 years. She worked occasionally outside the home, but was primarily a wife and mother. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ and was active in church. She taught junior kids for many years and then taught the ladies class as long as she was able. Cleva loved farm life and gardening, both food and flower. She loved her family beyond measure.Mema is survived by her sons, Charles Lynn Akin and wife Linda, Roy Milton Akin and wife Marilyn; grandchildren, Mickey Akin and wife Anita, Andra White and husband Pete, Jay Akin and wife Pam; seven great grandchildren, one sister, one brother and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.If desired memorials may be made in her name to at StJude.org Funeral services were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family. Funeral Home Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler

205 South Broad Street PO Box 895

Chandler , TX 75758

(903) 849-6145 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.