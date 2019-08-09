Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 1:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Burial Following Services Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Cleta Grace "Cece" Haley, 93, of Tyler will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. Burial will follow in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Mrs. Haley passed away Aug 8, 2019, in Tyler. She was born Sept. 4, 1925 in Illinois Bend, TX, raised in Morton, moved to Lubbock after high school until she moved to Tyler with her family in 1969.



Cece was a magnificent mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She supported her family tirelessly at home and also working with her husband in their family business. She created the fondest family memories preparing dinners and extravagant holiday celebrations. Her everlasting love will be carried by her family as her greatest gift to us. She was an active member of Marvin United Methodist Church and lifelong fan and supporter of Texas Tech University.



Mrs. Haley is survived by her son, Robert H Jr. and daughter-in-law Judy Haley, of Longview. She is also survived by grandchildren Melissa Wallace Sylvester and husband David, of Tyler. Jeff Haley and wife Julie of Southlake, and Allison Haley, of Carrollton. She was especially proud and thankful for great-grandchildren, Luke David and Lauren Haley Sylvester, of Tyler and Oliva Grace and Elizabeth Ann Haley of Southlake. Mrs. Haley was preceded in death by husband, Robert H. "Bob" Haley, mother, Dona Masten Doughty, father, Harvey A. Doughty, daughter Debbie Kay Wallace, and sister Virginia Lee McClintock.



Pallbearers will be Jeff Haley, Dwayne Mauldin, Dee Maxey, David Sylvester, Charles Gladden and Roy Renfro.



The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug 10 from 1pm - 2pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler.



The family would like to extend love and gratitude to Cece's friend and caregiver, Rose Hastings. Thanks also to the caring staff at UT Health, East Texas as well as many friends and neighbors.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., Tyler, TX 75702.



