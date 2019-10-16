Rev. Clementene Gray Gulley (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park – Dallas
6000 South R. L. Thornton Fwy
Dallas, TX
75232
(214)-371-1336
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Crest Cathedral CME Church
1616 E Illinois Ave
Dallas, TX
View Map
Obituary
Passed away October 12, 2019 in Dallas, TX. Clementene was born August 11, 1936 in Franklin, Texas to the late Rev. Rozell Gray and Eva Mae Johnson Gray. A product of Dallas Public Schools, she graduated Valedictorian from Lincoln High School in 1954. She attended Texas College in Tyler, Texas where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and a Texas Teacher Certificate. She received a Masters of Divinity at Brite Univ. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Steven (Ginger) CA and Lee II (Olivia) TX; 3 grandsons, Antoun (Tolenia) VA, Justin and Brent CA; one great granddaughter; 2 sisters, Christine TX and June CA and 3 brothers, James (Gloria), Bobby and Howard (Brenda) all of TX. Funeral services will be held October 17, 2019 at 1pm at Cedar Crest Cathedral CME Church 1616 E Illinois Ave, Dallas, TX; with a visitation from 6pm-8pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home - Dallas.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019
