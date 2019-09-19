Claudia McKay Waits Zorn (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-9041
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Center Cemetery
Smith County, TX
View Map
Obituary
Claudia McKay Waits Zorn, 75, passed away on September 11, 2019. She was a native of Tyler, TX, resident of Schriever, LA, having raised her loving family in Columbia, SC.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Landry's Funeral Home, Thibodaux, La. from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Also a memorial service will be held on Sept. 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at Center Cemetery, Smith County, TX .

She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Joe" M. Zorn; daughters, Amy F. Taylor and Hester Serrano (Edwin); sons, Joel Fortenberry (Shannon) and William Zorn (Jenny); grandchildren, Emma Lyn and Tyler Joel Fortenberry; Gardner Creighton, Mattie Flynn and Jack Culley Wiggins Taylor; Rebecca, Mary Katherine, and Caroline Zorn and Thade Haddox. She is also survived by her sister Ruth Reeves, of Tyler, TX.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Fortenberry; parents, Thomas and Alma Olive McKay; and sister Mary Ellen McKay Walsh.

In lieu of flowers donations can be make to the Center Cemetery Committee, Attention Ken Culpepper, 10571 CR 313 E Tyler, TX 75706.

Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
