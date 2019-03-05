Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Kay Beason. View Sign

Claudia Kay Beason went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 28, 2019. Services for Claudia will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler with Pastor Rocky Pope officiating.



Claudia was born on April 1, 1948, to Norman and Doris Hettinger in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Argo Community High School in 1966 and went on to attend college in pursuit of a mathematics degree. During her summer breaks, she worked as an administrative assistant at Rheem Manufacturing Company in Chicago. It was during her time at Rheem that she met William (Bill) D. Beason. They were married in 1968 and moved to Garland, Texas. Claudia resided in Garland until 2016, when she moved to Tyler to be close to her kids and grandkids.



First and foremost, Claudia loved Jesus. She was also a passionate mom and later on, a smitten Grandma. She was a model of love, persistence, and hard work. Her love for life and family will be sorely missed.



Claudia's professional career consisted of over 40 years as an Administrative and Executive Assistant in the Dallas Telecom Industry. She performed her work with pride and strict attention to detail.



Claudia's hobbies included staying active at Mimosa Lane Baptist Church, Irish dancing, ceramic art, calligraphy, healthy living, and loving her many animals. Oh, and she loved to take pictures!



She is survived by her two sons, Kirk and Kent; 5 grandkids, Eric, Grant, Kyle, Parker, and Paige; her twin brother, Claude; her nieces Carolyn and Christy; several cousins; and the father of her children, Bill Beason.



Pallbearers will be Eric Beason, Grant Beason, Kyle Beason, Toby Morgan, Kent Beason, and Kirk Beason. Honorary Pallbearer will be Parker Beason.



Visitation is scheduled at 9 a.m., one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



Memorial contributions may be made to



