Clark Wayne Colston went to be with his Savior on December 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully passed to Glory. Clark was born September 9, 1948 in Athens, TX and grew up in Tyler. He was a proud member of the U.S. military, serving in the U. S. Army for multiple tours in Vietnam. He also served his country working with the Dept. of Defense and Dept. of State serving several years in both Iraq and Afghanistan.He is survived by his wife Martha (Hodges), daughter Jules (Stafford) and husband Todd Worley, daughter Jessica Rodriguez and husband Aristeo, son Heath Colston, all of Tyler, and daughters Abigail and Gabrielle Colston of Clewiston, FL, brothers, Bobby Colston and wife Diane, Gary Colston and wife Stacie of Tyler, sisters Dolores Sowell and husband Mason, Daphney Cooper and husband Robert of Lindale, brother-in-law Bill Hodges and wife Jane of Georgia, brother-in-law Neill Hodges and wife Linda of Huntsville, TX, and sister-in-law Carol Hodges of Euless, TX, as well as 11 beloved grandchildren and 3 precious great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a very large extended family. He was preceded in death by his daughters Tanya Colston and Sara Colston and his parents Oran Clark and Verna Colston.A celebration of Clark's life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Swan Woods Spring UMC, 12005 Highway 69 N., Tyler, TX 75706. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to s or in Clark's memory. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019

Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

Share your memories with your Facebook friends.

