Clarence Henry "Hank" Wells was born November 17, 1926 in Denver, Colorado to Thomas and Mary Wells. He enjoyed encouragement, love and guidance from family, friends, teachers and the community to embrace opportunities and responsibilities fully. He remained a constant companion to many friends and colleagues throughout his lifetime. After high school, Hank served in the 803rd Aviation Engineer Battalion in the Philippines in



Hank was blessed to have married two incredible women Carole Janine Perkins, his first wife of almost 42 years; and his present devoted wife Mary Ann Beebe Meyer Wells who has been a wonderful blessing to him in the last 24 last years.



He is survived by his wife Mary Ann Wells; daughter Clare Zeagler and husband David; son Jeff Wells and wife Phyllis; son Dr. Robert Wells and wife Susan; grandchildren Leah Gallagher, Matthew Wells, Andrew Wells, and Caroline Wells; and great-grandchildren Christina Gallagher, Gregory Gallagher and Jonathan Gallagher. Hank is survived also by Mary Ann's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Roseann Gueguen, Charlotte Sanford and husband Dr. Fagg Sanford, Becky Wilson and husband Mike, Bryan Meyer, Danielle Henderson, Cami Gueguen, Erin Elise Wilson, Michael Wilson, Lauren La Rue, Chris Sanford, Cynthia Bernaro, and Hamilton La Rue.



Hank is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Wells; father, Thomas P. Wells; wife, Carole Janine Perkins Wells; son, Peter James Wells; and grandsons Michael Henry Zeagler and Jonathan Daniel Wells.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Village Learning Center, 3819 Plum Valley Drive, Kingwood, TX 77339, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1901 Milton Street, Monroe, LA or the . To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit

