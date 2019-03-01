Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Bell. View Sign

Funeral services for Clarence Bell will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 1:00 PM at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Beal eulogist.



Clarence Bell passed away February 21, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born May 4, 1951 in Tyler to John Willie Bell and Fannie Langley.



He attended Tyler schools and was a graduate of Emmett J Scott High School. He was a longtime member of Jackson Springhill Baptist Church.



He was employed by Haws Roofing for 15 years and later worked at Greater Tyler Auto Auction until his death.



He enjoyed listening to music, enjoying family bar-be-ques, and helping others . He will be remembered for his great personality and big smile.



He was preceded in death by his father John Willie Bell, step mother Erma Jean Bell; sister Mary Ann Ajiba and son Tyrone Fuller.



He is survived by his mother Fannie Langley. Daughter Quartilla Black; Sons Tyrone Bell, Roland Bell and Ricky Black. 5 Sisters and six brothers. 15 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.

