Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Clara Mae Barber, 92, of New London will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at London Baptist Church with Reverend Ken Hayman, Reverend Randy Sceroler and Reverend Patrick Adair officiating. Private burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Barber passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Tyler. She was born September 16, 1927 in Wood County, to the late Earl W. and Alma Truitt Musick and graduated from Gladewater High School. She was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren, loved to cook, enjoyed gardening and fishing. She was a longtime resident of New London. She was a member of London Baptist Church since 1958 and worked with the children's department for many years. She loved the Lord and passed her faith on to her children. She was a huge prayer warrior.



Besides her parents, Mrs. Barber was also preceded in death by her husband, Vergil Barber and sister, Earline Smith.



Survivors include her children, Sharon Cohagen of Overton, Scotty Barber and wife, Pam of Kilgore, Marilyn Burton and husband, Gary of Overton and J.W. Barber and wife, Vicki of Liberty City; brother, Calvin Musick and wife, Barbara of Florida; sister, Melba Collier and husband, Perry of Clarksville; 9 grandchildren, Joshua Scott Cohagen and wife, Robin, Jennifer Adair and husband, Patrick, Kristin Walker and husband, Mark, Natalie Ganz and husband, Matt, Colt Barber and wife, Sarah, Lee Burton and wife, Alicia, Randi Beth Burton, Rileigh Watson and husband, Scott and Laramy Barber and wife, Katie; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Josh Cohagen, Lee Burton, Colt Barber, Laramy Barber, Matt Ganz, Mark Walker, Scotty Watson and Patrick Adair.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.



Online registration and condolences are available at

Funeral services for Clara Mae Barber, 92, of New London will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at London Baptist Church with Reverend Ken Hayman, Reverend Randy Sceroler and Reverend Patrick Adair officiating. Private burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.Mrs. Barber passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Tyler. She was born September 16, 1927 in Wood County, to the late Earl W. and Alma Truitt Musick and graduated from Gladewater High School. She was a homemaker who loved her grandchildren, loved to cook, enjoyed gardening and fishing. She was a longtime resident of New London. She was a member of London Baptist Church since 1958 and worked with the children's department for many years. She loved the Lord and passed her faith on to her children. She was a huge prayer warrior.Besides her parents, Mrs. Barber was also preceded in death by her husband, Vergil Barber and sister, Earline Smith.Survivors include her children, Sharon Cohagen of Overton, Scotty Barber and wife, Pam of Kilgore, Marilyn Burton and husband, Gary of Overton and J.W. Barber and wife, Vicki of Liberty City; brother, Calvin Musick and wife, Barbara of Florida; sister, Melba Collier and husband, Perry of Clarksville; 9 grandchildren, Joshua Scott Cohagen and wife, Robin, Jennifer Adair and husband, Patrick, Kristin Walker and husband, Mark, Natalie Ganz and husband, Matt, Colt Barber and wife, Sarah, Lee Burton and wife, Alicia, Randi Beth Burton, Rileigh Watson and husband, Scott and Laramy Barber and wife, Katie; 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Josh Cohagen, Lee Burton, Colt Barber, Laramy Barber, Matt Ganz, Mark Walker, Scotty Watson and Patrick Adair.The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close