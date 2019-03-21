7-13-1926, 3-14-2019
Memorial service for Clara will be Tuesday, March 26, at Tyler SDA church. Clara passed away Thursday, March 14, in Tyler, Texas. She was born July 13, 1926 to Linzie Augustus And Alice Cole Flynt in Houston, Texas.
Clara was a nurse, an artist, a writer, and most importantly to her, a Christian. She attended over 40 years of art class at TJC until her 2nd broken hip at age 89. She participated in any function at church. She was a prayer warrior, and she loved the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Hicks. She was the last of her generation in her large family. She has 5 sons, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, and many, many nephews and nieces.
Clara was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a loving person to whoever she came in contact with. She will be missed.
Memorial at Tyler Seventh Day Adventist church. March 26, at 4pm.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019