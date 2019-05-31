Memorial services for Clanton Richard Fleetwood, 77, will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Azalea Gardens Church of God, Tyler, with Brother C.W. Goforth officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Richard was born August 4, 1941 in Manchester, TX, to the late Speedie Richard Fleetwood and Elvira Marie Robinett.
Clanton Richard Fleetwood passed away on May 5, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. Richard was a veteran of the US Navy. He married Mary Louise McDaniel Fleetwood on April 12, 1977. He was retired from Kelley Springfield as General Operator. He was a member of the Azalea Gardens Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Louise McDaniel Fleetwood of Tyler, TX; son, Anthony Richard Fleetwood and wife Courtney of Tyler; sisters, Necia Marie Armstrong and husband Buddy Joe of Carthage, Evelyn Ruth Wilkins of Carthage; 2 grandsons, Elijah Reese and Levi Fleetwood.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 31, 2019