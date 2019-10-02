Cindy Sides Edmonds, 70, of Tyler passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 29, 2019. She was born November 7, 1948 in Lubbock, where she grew up. Cindy was a 1971 graduate of Sul Ross University, earning a Bachelor of Science along with being a charter member of PHI MU sorority and a varsity cheerleader. Mrs. Edmonds retired from TISD in 2004 as the girls' athletics coach at Hubbard Middle School.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Ann Sides. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Bud" Edmonds; her sister Sue Ann Reimer; two sons, Tyler Toombs and Bryan Toombs; daughter-in-law, Teresa Toombs; two step children and their spouses, Curt and Ellen Edmonds, Mark and Missy Steger; and 7 grandchildren, Courtney Toombs, Connor Toombs, Camille Toombs, Cayden Toombs, Trevor Rowe, Stephanie and Katie Edmonds, all of whom she loved dearly. She will be missed immensely.
Visitation will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. with services immediately following. Interment will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Dundee Cemetery, Dundee, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials made to Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019