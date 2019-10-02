Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Interment 2:00 PM The Dundee Cemetery Dundee , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Cindy Sides Edmonds, 70, of Tyler passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 29, 2019. She was born November 7, 1948 in Lubbock, where she grew up. Cindy was a 1971 graduate of Sul Ross University, earning a Bachelor of Science along with being a charter member of PHI MU sorority and a varsity cheerleader. Mrs. Edmonds retired from TISD in 2004 as the girls' athletics coach at Hubbard Middle School.



Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Ann Sides. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Bud" Edmonds; her sister Sue Ann Reimer; two sons, Tyler Toombs and Bryan Toombs; daughter-in-law, Teresa Toombs; two step children and their spouses, Curt and Ellen Edmonds, Mark and Missy Steger; and 7 grandchildren, Courtney Toombs, Connor Toombs, Camille Toombs, Cayden Toombs, Trevor Rowe, Stephanie and Katie Edmonds, all of whom she loved dearly. She will be missed immensely.



Visitation will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. with services immediately following. Interment will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Dundee Cemetery, Dundee, Texas.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials made to Lupus Foundation of America,



Cindy Sides Edmonds, 70, of Tyler passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 29, 2019. She was born November 7, 1948 in Lubbock, where she grew up. Cindy was a 1971 graduate of Sul Ross University, earning a Bachelor of Science along with being a charter member of PHI MU sorority and a varsity cheerleader. Mrs. Edmonds retired from TISD in 2004 as the girls' athletics coach at Hubbard Middle School.Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Noble and Ann Sides. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Bud" Edmonds; her sister Sue Ann Reimer; two sons, Tyler Toombs and Bryan Toombs; daughter-in-law, Teresa Toombs; two step children and their spouses, Curt and Ellen Edmonds, Mark and Missy Steger; and 7 grandchildren, Courtney Toombs, Connor Toombs, Camille Toombs, Cayden Toombs, Trevor Rowe, Stephanie and Katie Edmonds, all of whom she loved dearly. She will be missed immensely.Visitation will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. with services immediately following. Interment will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Dundee Cemetery, Dundee, Texas.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials made to Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close