Funeral services for Mrs. Cindy L. Welch is scheduled for 2:00 pm Sunday, March 01, 2020 at Tyler Chapel Gospel with Bro. Derek Watson as eulogist. Burial will be in Overton Cemetery under the direction Of Community Funeral Home Of Tyler .Mrs. Welch was born September 28,1943 and died February 27,2020. She is survived by 3 Sons:Donnie Welch of Lamesa, TX, Jimmy Welch of Danli,Hondarus,Danny Welch of Winona ,TX: 3 daughters Diana Sue Martin of Denver, CO. Connie Kautz of Wausau, WI and Elizabeth Ortiz of Tyler, TX.: 1 brother Richard Bowe of Lina, OH . 2 sisters:Delorse Wagstaff , Washington, IL and Linda Walker, Dixon, IL. Eleven grandchildren and Sixteen great grandchildren.



Public viewing will be Sunday, March 1,2020 at 1 pm at Tyler Gospel Chapel.

