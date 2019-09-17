Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Memorial service 11:00 AM Emerald Bay Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Christy Ann Sossamon, 41, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emerald Bay Community Church with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating.



Christy went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Tyler. She was born September 30, 1977 in Liberty, Texas to Barry and Sharon Sossamon. As a child, she grew up in Huffman, Texas as well as Cushing, Oklahoma. In 1986, Christy moved with her family to Anchorage, Alaska where she would live until graduating from Service High School.



We often joked with Christy about being the "gypsy" of our family. Her love of life and adventure took her many places where she was quickly surrounded by friends who became like family. Christy had a truly infectious personality. Her smile, her laugh, her shine; even when dealing with her own personal darkness, she couldn't help but draw you in.



Christy was a member of Open Arms Christian Church, where she was recently baptized. She loved her church and her new church family. The brightness of Christy's soul and her profound willingness to love, care, and support any and all she came into contact with is a true testament to her faith not only in the Lord, but in the belief that the world can always be made a better and brighter place. Even while carrying the burden of her own personal strife, Christy's unabated love for all living things guided her to the place she is now. As difficult as it is to bear losing such a caring soul, her loved ones find solace in knowing Christy can finally rest and find peace where she needs to be in the hands of the Lord. To say she will be dearly missed is an understatement, but Christy will live on in our best memories and in the fullness of our hearts that she helped shape by being a part of our lives.



Christy is survived by her loving family, including her parents, her brother, Gary and wife, Jenny Sossamon of Anchorage, Alaska; and her sister, Cheryl and husband, Steve Ondra of Liberty Hill, Texas; as well as Ashton Ondra, Mariah Odom, and Keaton and Samantha Ondra.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Christy's honor to Emerald Bay Community Church Benevolence Fund, 160 La Salle Road, Bullard, TX 75757 or a pet rescue of your choice.



