Memorial Services for Christopher E. Starnes, 45, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Cargill officiating.
Christopher passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Tyler.
He was born September 28, 1974 in McAllen to Paul Ray Starnes and Barbara Legate.
Christopher graduated from Van High School and attended the University of Tyler where he obtained his Business degree. He was an IT Specialist and worked for the UT Health Systems for 23 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Ray Starnes.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Barbara Legate of Mineola; step-mother, Linda Starnes of Sulphur Springs; sons, Connor Paul and Dylan Christopher Starnes, both of Tyler; brothers, Brian Starnes and wife Carrie of Winter Springs, FL and Kirk Gaston and wife Donna of Sulphur Springs; sisters, Rebecca Thompson and husband Jason of Hillsborough, NJ, Paula Luzietti and husband Nick of Tyler and several nieces and nephews. To view online, please go to www.burks walkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020