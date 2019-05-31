Christopher Bertrand, 73, Tyler, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Tyler.
He was born March 31, 1946 in Irvington, NJ to the late Russell S. Bertrand and Esther Slade Bertrand. Preceded in death by his two sisters, Harriet and Virginia. He graduated George Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and was active with Kappa Sigma. Soon after interning with Travelers Insurance, he accepted a position lasting over 20 years with them. A decision made to retire near family, he chose Tyler and moved there in 1989 from NY. Purchasing Action Office Machines, he began a new career while remaining active in Smith County Republicans, and the Tyler Lions Club.
Survivors include his four children, Andrew & Jessica Bertrand, Dominque Bertrand and Diswal Takasaheng; five grandchildren, Chloe Bertrand, Emma Bertrand, Kelsey Duncan, Brynleigh Bertrand and Torin Oliver Bertrand Takasaheng; and other relatives, Alice & Don Zeiger and Dawn & Andre Wyszynski.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 31, 2019