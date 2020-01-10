Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Christine Johnson Harper, 67, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church with The Rev. Mitch Tollett officiating.



Ms. Harper was born June 26, 1952, in Tyler, to Reinhold Peter "Ray" Johnson and Alice Levingston Johnson. She passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Tyler.



Christine graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas at Austin. She subsequently received a Master of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from The University of Texas at Tyler and a Master of Science in Nursing from Texas Woman's University.



For the majority or her career, Christine had the pleasure of teaching Psychiatric Nursing at Tyler Junior College, The University of Texas at Tyler, Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University. She held multiple clinical nursing positions before she began teaching. She also held the position of Director of Nursing at Rusk State Hospital.



Christine was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including: her sister, Caroline Gayeske (Stephen); her son, Tim Harper; her long-time partner and best friend, Jim Harper; stepson, Adam Harper (Kimbra); three step-grandchildren; two nephews; multiple great-nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as "Aunt Grandma"; and numerous cousins and friends.



There will be a reception immediately following the memorial at St. Francis.



If desired, memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3232 Jan Ave., Tyler, TX 75701. The Salvation Army, or Community Relations at Rusk State Hospital, P.O. Box 318, Rusk, TX 75785.



