Christine Birdwell, age of 95, of Frankston, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Tyler. She was born May 7, 1924 in Jacksonville to Nay and Imogene (Bizzell) Perry.



Christine was and the first woman to serve with the Frankston City Council. She worked for United States Postal Service as Post Master in Frankston and she was the oldest member of First Baptist Church in Frankston.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, A.L. Birdwell, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Katrina and Harper Weesner and sister-in-law and husband, Naomi and Thomas Cook.



Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Gail Birdwell of Frankston; and grandchildren, Brande Gail Birdwell and Amber and Joe Wiggins. She is survived by great-grandchildren, Lane Scarbrough, Aubrey Scarbrough, Jessica Wiggins and Julie Wiggins. Her niece and nephew are Tommy Dale and wife Lisa and Gena Stoke and husband Aaron. She is also survived by several great nieces and great nephews.



Visitation will begin on Friday, June 7, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Christine's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.



Pallbearers will be Dustin Bird, Cody Bristow, Ryan Bizzell, Britt Bacon, Larry Lloyd, Mike Bird, Jesse



