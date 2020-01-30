Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 View Map Burial 3:00 PM Trinity Cemetery Wilmer , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christie Laverne Acord, 46, of Overton, passed away on January 23, 2020, in Henderson, Texas. She was born October 10, 1973, in Pittsburg, Texas to Henry Lawrence Prince, Jr. and Betty Mosley Prince.



Funeral services for Christie Acord will be 10:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas. Burial will be 3:00 p.m. at the Trinity Cemetery, Wilmer, Texas



Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Friday, January 31, 2020, Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



She was the Cafeteria Manager for Arp ISD. She very much loved her family. She married the love of her life Danny Acord, April 23, 2004.



She was preceded in death by her son Jeffery Acord, stepfather, Lupe Martinez, and nephew, Trevor Enochs. Grandparents; John Acord, Henry and Mary Prince and John and Lavena Mosley.



Survivors include her husband, Danny Acord of Overton; her children, Toby Rouse of Overton, John Ross and Winter of Whitehouse, Justin Acord of Overton; grandchildren, Liam Rouse, Zaerli Rouse and Paizley Ross; her parents, Henry and Pat Prince of Point, and Betty Martinez of Overton; brothers, Donnie Prince and wife Carmen of Barry, David Prince and wife Yvonne of Spring Branch; Gabriel Martinez and wife Lauryn of Forney, Kirk Acord and wife Michelle of Grandview; sisters, Angela Smith and husband Charlie of Mesquite, Melanie Osteen and husband Bernard of Lancaster, and Rosalina Camacho and husband Vincent of Dallas: father and mother-in-law, Emmitt Gross and Teresa Acord of Arp, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Pallbearers are Toby Rouse, John Ross, Justin Acord, Donnie Prince, David Prince and Gabriel Martinez.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



Online registration and condolences are available at

Christie Laverne Acord, 46, of Overton, passed away on January 23, 2020, in Henderson, Texas. She was born October 10, 1973, in Pittsburg, Texas to Henry Lawrence Prince, Jr. and Betty Mosley Prince.Funeral services for Christie Acord will be 10:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas. Burial will be 3:00 p.m. at the Trinity Cemetery, Wilmer, TexasVisitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm., Friday, January 31, 2020, Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.She was the Cafeteria Manager for Arp ISD. She very much loved her family. She married the love of her life Danny Acord, April 23, 2004.She was preceded in death by her son Jeffery Acord, stepfather, Lupe Martinez, and nephew, Trevor Enochs. Grandparents; John Acord, Henry and Mary Prince and John and Lavena Mosley.Survivors include her husband, Danny Acord of Overton; her children, Toby Rouse of Overton, John Ross and Winter of Whitehouse, Justin Acord of Overton; grandchildren, Liam Rouse, Zaerli Rouse and Paizley Ross; her parents, Henry and Pat Prince of Point, and Betty Martinez of Overton; brothers, Donnie Prince and wife Carmen of Barry, David Prince and wife Yvonne of Spring Branch; Gabriel Martinez and wife Lauryn of Forney, Kirk Acord and wife Michelle of Grandview; sisters, Angela Smith and husband Charlie of Mesquite, Melanie Osteen and husband Bernard of Lancaster, and Rosalina Camacho and husband Vincent of Dallas: father and mother-in-law, Emmitt Gross and Teresa Acord of Arp, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Pallbearers are Toby Rouse, John Ross, Justin Acord, Donnie Prince, David Prince and Gabriel Martinez.Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close