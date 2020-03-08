Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Chester Mayo, Sr., born September 9, 1944 to William and Evelyn Lorene (Henderson) Mayo, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Palestine. He was 75 years old.



A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



Chester was a computer programming analyst and business administrator. Over his lifespan, he was a pastor of different churches. He enjoyed being at home and spent time working on home improvement projects and taking care of his list of "honey-do's." He was a member of Tennessee Colony Church.



Mr. Mayo was preceded in death by his parents; sister Teresa Mayo; and daughter Christina Mayo Lombardo.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Jane Mayo of Palestine; sons, Chester "Reagan" Mayo, Jr. of Bullard, and son-in-law Timothy Lombardo of Colorado; brothers, Fred Mayo, and Billy Mayo and wife Felicia, all of Jacksonville; and sister, Denise Carlile of Ponta. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Lauren Lombardo and Nicole Lombardo; nieces and nephews: Candice Feazell, Patricia Johnson, Shane Carlile, Konrad Mayo, and Robert Keith Mayo; and several great-nieces and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers are Noel Corbin, Mike Rachel, Dan Henry, and Neil Quelin.



