Chester Mayo Sr. (9/9/1944 - 3/6/2020)
Service Information
Autry Funeral Home
1025 SE Loop 456
Jacksonville, TX
75766
(903)-586-6262
Obituary
Chester Mayo, Sr., born September 9, 1944 to William and Evelyn Lorene (Henderson) Mayo, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Palestine. He was 75 years old.

A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Chester was a computer programming analyst and business administrator. Over his lifespan, he was a pastor of different churches. He enjoyed being at home and spent time working on home improvement projects and taking care of his list of "honey-do's." He was a member of Tennessee Colony Church.

Mr. Mayo was preceded in death by his parents; sister Teresa Mayo; and daughter Christina Mayo Lombardo.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Jane Mayo of Palestine; sons, Chester "Reagan" Mayo, Jr. of Bullard, and son-in-law Timothy Lombardo of Colorado; brothers, Fred Mayo, and Billy Mayo and wife Felicia, all of Jacksonville; and sister, Denise Carlile of Ponta. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Lauren Lombardo and Nicole Lombardo; nieces and nephews: Candice Feazell, Patricia Johnson, Shane Carlile, Konrad Mayo, and Robert Keith Mayo; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are Noel Corbin, Mike Rachel, Dan Henry, and Neil Quelin.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020
