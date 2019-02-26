Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Pool McKay. View Sign

Cheryl Pool McKay passed away February 22, 2019, at the age of 71, after a long courageous batter with cancer. Cheryl was born October 21, 1947, in Tyler, Texas. She is a member of Bascom United Methodist Church.



Cheryl will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Shawna (Vorhaben) Plumb, and husband John of Round Rock, Texas; son Shane Vorhaben of Branson, Missouri; lifetime friend Theresa Rains; loving companion David Stanley; aunt Janette Bennett; Uncle William (Buddy) Rouse; and extended family and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Richard McKay, her parents Tommy and Joyce Pool, maternal grandparents William and Edna Rouse and paternal grandparents Ernest and Rose Pool. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at Bascom United Methodist Church with Dr. Allison Andrews officiating.



Cheryl lived an extraordinary life, launching her singing career at age 12 and recording her first record at 14. She hit Billboard's Top 36 multiple times, did voice work for Walt Disney Studios, performed on the Grand Ole Opry and the Louisiana Hayride and shared the stage with many well known country music artists over the years in the US and abroad.



After retiring from the music industry to raise her family, Cheryl enjoyed a successful career as a skin care specialist and makeup artist, working with 9 Tyler Rose Queens and many beautiful brides .



Cheryl lived her life with joy, passion and a wonderful sense of humor.



A special thanks to Texas Oncology, Dr. Richards, Baylor Dr. Stringer and TIMA.



Memorial donations may be made to Pets Fur People, 1823 CR 386, Tyler, Texas.

