Mrs. Cheryl Mabry, 67, of the Long Glade Lake Community, passed from this life on November 24, 2019, at her residence on Long Glade Lake. She was born June 5, 1952, in Tyler. Cheryl has lived on Long Glade Lake for the last 7 years and was previously a resident of the Dallas area. She retired from Citi Group where she worked in Financial Services and also had a booth in Kelly B's in downtown Henderson. Cheryl was a people person and enjoyed the company of friends and loved the lake where she resided.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Robert Schuler who died when Cheryl was an infant, and her mother and the man who raised her, Dean and Henry McCaleb.



Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Del Mabry of the Long Glade Lake Community; son, Chad Akin and wife Jana of Frisco; step-children, Ian Mabry and wife Amanda of Kansas City, Kansas, Dea Mabry of Dallas, and Mendi Morrison and husband John of Dallas; brother, Richard Wixom and wife LaQueta of Tyler; sisters, Shannon Sutton and husband George of Longview, Suzie Riley and husband Jack of Tyler, and Charlotte Ruyle and husband Ronnie of Tyler; grandchildren, Chase Akin, Ashley Akin, Luna Mabry, Penny Mabry, Hudson Harris, and Lendea Harris Venegas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



A private family burial will be held under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.



