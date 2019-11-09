Service Information Boren-Conner Funeral Home Hwy 69 South Bullard , TX 75757 (903)-894-7777 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Scrimsher Price was born in Bowie, Texas on October 24, 1948. She called herself a military brat, thriving on moving from town to town when she was young. She attended Belton High School in Belton, Texas graduating in 1966. Her bookkeeping career spanned over 40 years working for Stiefel and Lyles, P.C. and Kiepersol. Although Charlotte was very private, she left a beautiful example of perseverance, loyalty and standing for what is right.



Charlotte loved to travel and enjoyed annual trips to Las Vegas. She died peacefully at home on October 31. She was predeceased by her mother, Frances Davis Scrimsher, her father Sumture Lee Scrimsher and her brother Mark Earl Scrimsher. A memorial service is planned for Monday, November 11 at 10:00 am at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Texas.



Charlotte Scrimsher Price was born in Bowie, Texas on October 24, 1948. She called herself a military brat, thriving on moving from town to town when she was young. She attended Belton High School in Belton, Texas graduating in 1966. Her bookkeeping career spanned over 40 years working for Stiefel and Lyles, P.C. and Kiepersol. Although Charlotte was very private, she left a beautiful example of perseverance, loyalty and standing for what is right.Charlotte loved to travel and enjoyed annual trips to Las Vegas. She died peacefully at home on October 31. She was predeceased by her mother, Frances Davis Scrimsher, her father Sumture Lee Scrimsher and her brother Mark Earl Scrimsher. A memorial service is planned for Monday, November 11 at 10:00 am at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close