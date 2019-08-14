Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Rose Jennings, of Rusk, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at her home Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was 75 years old.



Charlotte was born March 1, 1944 in Larned, KS to Mervin and Elizabeth (Tracey) Taylor.



"Mrs. Charlotte" as she was well known, was a waitress for many years. She was previously an At-Home Health provider and was affiliated with Grace Family Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jennings; brother, Clinton Taylor Meigs; sister, Nellie Langdon; granddaughter, Holly Cheree Jennings; and great-grandson, Cameron "Jake" Hallford.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rocky Jennings and wife Naomi of Rusk, Kenneth Jennings and wife Carolyn of Jacksonville, Charlie Jennings and wife Malon of Bullard; and daughter, Brenda Smoker and husband John of Lindale. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will begin on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Charlotte's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Russ Snell will officiate. Mrs. Jennings will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Troup.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brandon Jennings, Josh Jennings, Kevin Jennings, Kodi Jennings, Chris Smoker, and Brad Smoker. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Reed, Cameron Hallford, Steven Beeson, Dakota Bostick and Joshua Bostick.



Charlotte Rose Jennings, of Rusk, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at her home Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was 75 years old.Charlotte was born March 1, 1944 in Larned, KS to Mervin and Elizabeth (Tracey) Taylor."Mrs. Charlotte" as she was well known, was a waitress for many years. She was previously an At-Home Health provider and was affiliated with Grace Family Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jennings; brother, Clinton Taylor Meigs; sister, Nellie Langdon; granddaughter, Holly Cheree Jennings; and great-grandson, Cameron "Jake" Hallford.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rocky Jennings and wife Naomi of Rusk, Kenneth Jennings and wife Carolyn of Jacksonville, Charlie Jennings and wife Malon of Bullard; and daughter, Brenda Smoker and husband John of Lindale. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.Visitation will begin on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Charlotte's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Russ Snell will officiate. Mrs. Jennings will be laid to rest at Union Grove Cemetery in Troup.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brandon Jennings, Josh Jennings, Kevin Jennings, Kodi Jennings, Chris Smoker, and Brad Smoker. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Reed, Cameron Hallford, Steven Beeson, Dakota Bostick and Joshua Bostick. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2019

