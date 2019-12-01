Graveside services for Charlotte Emily Leake, 80, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating.
She passed away on November 26, 2019 in Tyler.
Emily was born on January 15, 1939 in Oklahoma City, OK to the late Joseph and Charlotte Thornton Sanders, and then moved to Ft. Worth at a young age. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School and then went to the University of Texas where she graduated in just 3 years and met the love of her life, Wayne.
She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and loved the Friendly Class. She enjoyed going to Bridge tournaments and became a Life Master in her early twenties. Emily loved her husband, family and friends, Bridge, Bourbon, the Texas Longhorns and life. We will miss her wonderful sense of humor and honesty.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Wayne Leake; daughter Laura Leake; brother Joe Sanders and wife Kay; sister Ginny Shelton and husband Jim; sister-in-law Ranna Howell and husband Kenneth and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to The Humane Society's Pets Fur People, 1823 County Rd 386, Tyler, TX 75708 and Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019