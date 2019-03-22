Funeral services for Mrs. Charlie Mae Williams, 86, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, Tyler, Texas with Dr. Malcolm Bernstine as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
|
Mrs. Williams died March 14, 2019. She was born December 28, 1932 in Ardmore, OK.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and was a musician at various churches.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Williams, parents and 2 brothers.
Survivors include 3 sons, 1 daughter, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019