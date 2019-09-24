Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Charles W. "Buck" Odom, 88 of Tyler, are at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Rev. Park Robertson officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.



Mr. Odom Passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 21, 1931 in Tyler to the late William Booth and Christine Virginia Brownlee Odom. Mr. Odom was a graduate of Tyler High and later attended Tyler Junior College before becoming the owner of Odom's Food Store in Tyler. Buck, alongside his wife and parents, ran the family owned grocery store until retiring in 1978. He was a former member of First Assembly of God Church in Tyler and attended New Covenant Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Angie Odom.



Survivors are a son, Timothy Mark Odom of Llano; a daughter-in-law, Lorie Fletcher and husband, George of Flint; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Wanda Odom of Tyler; grandson, Clint Odom and wife Haley and their children, Silvia, Lydia and Christiana; nephew, Dr. Richard Odom and niece Carolyn Odom.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Liberty Counsel, Liberty Counsel, PO Box 540774, Orlando, FL 32854 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.



